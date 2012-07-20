This website is a portfolio of my work in collage and altered art.
( I usually post once a week on Sundays...but no promises. )
I see beauty in everyday objects from the past and like to re-purpose them in artful ways in my pieces. A trio of old door knobs, well worn from all that opening and shutting, the patina is perfect.An ordinary document, for the sale of a parcel of land, so beautifully written, on parchment paper.
The Game is afoot he shouted, and they were off, in a race against time, to solve the crime.
The ephemera: reproductions of hot air balloon Caen France, anatomy photo of lion’s leg bone, clock face, original snippet of a love letter from the 1800s.
Size: 7 inches square on wooden block
Spies in disguise
They fired up the zeppelin.
They donned their disguise.
They readied the camera.
Their mission … was classified.
The ephemera: reproductions of :camera patent, registry page, vintage photo of a zeppelin.
The found objects: vintage typewriter key, an old tag.
Size: 7 inches square on wooden blocks
He saw the first signs of spring and was wistful.
If only winter would be 3 1/2 weeks longer, he sighed.
The ephemera: French legal document 1869; vintage stamps, old map of Ontario, Canada; photo of tree in winter; high quality copy of black bird illustration; label from a tool drawer.
The methods: gel medium reverse transfer; encaustic wax.
Size: 7 inches square on wooden block
There were a million reasons to stay for the winter but still he hankered for the south with it’s warmth and sunshine. He left a quick note and was off, just like that, decision made.
The ephemera: antique French letter from 1800s; Map from 1921 atlas, old label from tool chest, vintage stamps and high quality copy of natural history illustration of a raven.
Size: 7 inches square, encaustic wax on wooden block.
Slim pickings for the Winter Crow.
Yet the desolate landscape suited him so.
The ephemera: original atlas map 1930s; original French legal document 1889; photo of trees in winter; photo of crow. Top layer encaustic wax.
Size: 7 inches square on wooden block.
Ils partent à la recherche d’une meilleure vie.
Le pas lourd, ils s’en vont, le regard fixé vers le futur.
The ephemera: old map of Ontario, Canada; high quality reproduction of Natural history illustration of a crow.
Size: 12 by 20 inches on wooden block
Un Cadeau pour Louise.
Pacific Octopus, en route! On his way! Coming soon! In transit! Delivering! Dashed off! In the post! Expedited!
The ephemera: Map from 1933 Atlas; original French legal document 1878; original vintage stamp; original vintage registered mail sticker; original chapter label; high quality reproduction of natural history illustration of an octopus.
Size: 5 inches square SOLD at the teeny tiny Art Show .
Crabbing on the Black Sea
Won’t you come along with me?
I’ll share with you, if you share with me.
Crabs enough for all, you see.
The ephemera: original atlas map from 1933; original airmail sticker; original stamp, original legal document 1894; high quality reproduction of natural history illustration of a crab.
Size: 5 inches square on wooden block
SOLD at the teeny tiny Art Show
Official transport services: Lyon Vaise Registered Fish.
The ephemera: original document from 1800s France; original registered mail sticker France; original bus ticket England; original vintage stamp New Zealand, Original Atlas Map of Europe 1930s; high quality reproduction of natural history fish illustration on 100 % rag paper.
Size: 5 inches by 5 inches on wooden block
SOLD at the teeny tiny art show
State of Civility. That was what he hoped he would find. Would his expeditions lead him there?
The ephemera: Original French document 1800’s; original postal stamps; original airmail sticker; high quality reproduction of natural history illustration of an owl.
Size: 5 inches square
SOLD at the teeny tiny artshow
A message, delivered by owl, to all areas of the Earth:
was all it said. We can do better than this,
The ephemera: Page from Atlas 1921, registered mail sticker, bus ticket stub Blackpool; vintage stamp, high quality reproduction of natural history picture of an owl.
Size: 5 inches square on wooden block
SOLD at the tiny teeny art school Cowichan Valley Arts Council.
Monsieur le Curé
Received his letter,
delivered by owl, so carefully.
Would he listen to the impassioned plea,
to accept others, that did not follow the same religion, as he.
SOLD at the Teeny Tiny Art Show
The ephemera: original back ground papers: atlas page from 1933, French letter to Monsieur Le Curé 1877, vintage stamps and postal stickers; high quality scan of natural history illustration of an owl
Size: 5 inches square on wooden block
A Commission piece for Sibylla: cycling, skiing and travel all in a collection.
The Nine Tiles are placed in an angled frame without sides. they can be moved around as suits Sibylla’s whim. Each tile has it’s own composition but is part of the whole piece.
The ephemera: old travel hotel labels, vintage images of bicycles, 100 year old French letter, vintage air mail stickers, old maps, family photos, old lift tickets, vintage travel tickets, patents for ski equipment, image of vintage wooden skis, maps of ski hill, vintage world atlas maps, vintage German world clock poster old Eiffel tower poster.
Size: each tile 5 inches square, entire collection 15 inches square.
Infinity and beyond, he declared, as he spread his wings, and set his gaze towards the heavens.
The ephemera: old french document 1800’s, vintage poison label, old photo b.p.l., vintage anatomy illustration.
Found object: vintage house number
Size: 8 inch square on wooden block
The rules were always for others, never for him. Everything was pared down to the bares bones, the essentials.
Commission for mon ami Deni qui aime l’histoire naturelle, les curiosités et la juxtaposition des éléments incongrus.
Size: 8 inch square on wooden block. Part one of a set of three.
The ephemera: page from 1800s school book, old receipt, old rules flyer, vintage anatomy illustration, natural history image of a black beetle.
The found object: antique optical lens.
Why?
Why only the bare bones?
Why turn left?
Why take the key?
Why take flight?
The ephemera: 1936 atlas page of city plan: page from vintage calligraphy book; page from old technical manual 1939; vintage postcard purchased from Trishia Jacobs Carney ; image of a wing from the Graphics Fairy; image of a flying flock.
Found objects: small bird bone, vintage key
Size : 8 inches square on wooden block
The process: layers of original vintage papers with topcoat of gesso; completed with images, both reverse transfer and collage; finished with found objects and archival varnish. This was my demo piece made during my summer collage workshop.
She was La favorita, the Circus Girl, darling of the big top, the main attraction.
The ephemera: Vintage Sheet Music; natural history illustration of elephant; muybridge’s man with a hat; vintage stamp.
Size: 7 inches square on wooden block.
C’est mieux à deux, les yeux dans les yeux, les cœurs des amoureux savent se battre à l’unisson.
The epehemera: Antique French document, natural history image of black swan (times two), old letter and diamond decorative paper.
Size: 8 inches square on wooden block.
She was running out of time.
Would Guillaume still be waiting at L’Hotel du Vieux Quartier?
The ephemera: Old French document from 1800s; natural history illustration of ostrich, old clock face.
Size: 8 inches square on wooden block, or prints up to 20 inches square.
Monsieur Faisan
ici présent
fait son entrée
dans la société
sans se gêner.
The ephemera: Decorative paper, natural history image of ringed pheasant, beautiful French document from the 1800s.
Size: 8 inches by 8 inches on wooden block.
Par Vélo
La lettre,
si attendue,
est arrivée enfin,
ce matin,
livrée
par vélo.
par vélo
The ephemera: vintage air mile envelop, vintage air mile stickers and stamps, vintage bus ticket stub, vintage food ration tickets from 1940’s France, image of vintage bicycle.
The size: 4 inches by 6 inches, ready for framing.
Available at
Bound to Be Different in Chemainus BC.
Just breathe. In. Out. In. Out. Life will go on.
The ephemera: Original page book from old French school book 1899. High quality copy of anatomy illustration of the lungs, vintage red dot stickers.
Size: 4 by 6 inches on matte board, ready for framing
She was feeling on top of the world, it was going to be a good day.
The ephemera: world map from vintage atlas, natural history image of blue bird
Size: 4 by 6 inches on matte board ready for framing
But the plans are upside down she said, how will you ever build your tower M. Eiffel? Hmpf he replied. Leave me alone woman, and so she did.
The ephemera: hygromètre of the eiffel tower, old airmile stickers.
Size: 4 by 6 inches reading for a frame.
He was thrilled to appear in the registry book as Owl of the Week.
Finally his wisdom was being recognised by the Parish.
Maybe now, he would get the respect he KNEW he deserved.
The ephemera: Old Parish Ledger from Halifax; natural history illustration of an owl, registered mail sticker from Marseille.
Size 4 by 6 inches, ready for framing.