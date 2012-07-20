Collage/Altered Art

Featured

This website is a portfolio of my work in collage and altered art. 
( I usually post once a week on Sundays...but no promises. )

I see beauty in everyday objects from the past and like to re-purpose them in  artful ways in my pieces. A trio of old door knobs, well worn from all that opening and shutting, the patina is perfect.An ordinary document, for the sale of a parcel of land, so beautifully written, on parchment paper.

Spies in disguise

Spies in disguise

They fired up the zeppelin.

They donned their disguise.

They readied the camera.

Their mission … was classified.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

The ephemera: reproductions of :camera patent, registry page, vintage photo of a zeppelin.

The found objects: vintage typewriter key, an old tag.

Size: 7 inches square on wooden blocks

 

Blackbird in Winter

He saw the first signs of spring and was wistful.

If only winter would be 3 1/2 weeks longer, he sighed.

encaustic collage of black bird altered mail

The ephemera: French legal document 1869; vintage stamps, old map of Ontario, Canada; photo of tree in winter; high quality copy of black bird illustration; label from a tool drawer.

The methods:  gel medium reverse transfer; encaustic wax.

Size: 7 inches square on wooden block

Winter Raven

There were a million reasons to stay for the winter but still he hankered for the south with it’s warmth and sunshine. He left a quick note and was off, just like that, decision made. encaustic collage

The ephemera: antique French letter from 1800s; Map from 1921 atlas,  old label from tool chest, vintage stamps and high quality copy of natural history illustration of a raven.

Size: 7 inches square, encaustic wax on wooden block.

Octopus En Route

Pacific Octopus, en route! On his way! Coming soon! In transit! Delivering! Dashed off! In the post! Expedited!

octopus collage

The ephemera:  Map from 1933 Atlas; original French legal document 1878; original vintage stamp; original vintage registered mail sticker; original chapter label; high quality reproduction of natural history illustration of an  octopus.

Size: 5 inches square    SOLD at the teeny tiny Art Show .

Crabbing on the Black Sea

Crabbing on the Black Sea

Won’t you come along with me?

I’ll share with you, if you share with me.

Crabs enough for all, you see.

crab collage

The ephemera:  original atlas map from 1933; original airmail sticker; original stamp, original legal document 1894; high quality reproduction of natural history illustration of a crab.

Size: 5 inches square on wooden block

SOLD at the teeny tiny Art Show

oFISHal mail

Official transport services:  Lyon Vaise Registered Fish.

fish collage

The ephemera: original document from 1800s France; original registered mail sticker France; original bus ticket England; original vintage stamp New Zealand, Original Atlas Map of Europe 1930s; high quality reproduction of natural history fish illustration on 100 % rag paper.

Size: 5 inches by 5 inches on wooden block

SOLD at the teeny tiny art show

État Civil et Expéditions

State of Civility. That was what he hoped he would find. Would his expeditions lead him there?

owl collage

The ephemera: Original French document 1800’s; original postal stamps; original airmail sticker; high quality reproduction of natural history illustration of an owl.

Size: 5 inches square

SOLD at the teeny tiny artshow

Areas of the Earth

A message, delivered by owl, to all areas of the Earth: We can do better than this, was all it said.

owl collage, altered mail

 

The ephemera: Page from Atlas 1921, registered mail sticker, bus ticket stub Blackpool; vintage stamp, high quality reproduction of natural history picture of an owl.

Size: 5 inches square on wooden block

SOLD at the tiny teeny art school Cowichan Valley Arts Council.

Monsieur le Curé

Monsieur le Curé

Received his letter,

delivered by owl, so carefully.

Would he listen to the impassioned plea,

to accept others, that did not follow the same religion, as he.

owl collage

SOLD at the Teeny Tiny Art Show

The ephemera: original back ground papers: atlas page from 1933, French letter to Monsieur Le Curé 1877, vintage stamps and postal stickers; high quality scan of natural history illustration of an owl

Size: 5 inches square on wooden block

Sibylla’s Collection

A Commission piece for Sibylla: cycling, skiing and travel all in a collection.

The Nine Tiles are placed in an angled  frame without sides. they can be moved around as suits Sibylla’s whim. Each tile has it’s own composition but is part of the whole piece.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERAOLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

The ephemera: old travel hotel labels, vintage images of bicycles, 100 year old French letter, vintage air mail stickers, old maps, family photos, old lift tickets, vintage travel tickets, patents for ski equipment, image of vintage wooden skis, maps of ski hill, vintage world atlas maps, vintage German world clock poster old Eiffel tower poster.

Size: each tile 5 inches square, entire collection 15 inches square.

 

 

Infinity and beyond

Infinity and beyond, he declared, as he spread his wings, and set his gaze towards the heavens.

cabinet of curiosities collage

The ephemera: old french document 1800’s, vintage poison label, old photo b.p.l., vintage anatomy illustration.

Found object: vintage house number

Size: 8 inch square on wooden block

Interdiction de l’emploi des cerfs-volants

The rules were always for others, never for him. Everything was pared down to the bares bones, the essentials.

cabinet of curiosities collage

Commission for mon ami Deni qui aime l’histoire naturelle, les curiosités et la juxtaposition des éléments incongrus.

Size: 8 inch square on wooden block. Part one of a set of three.

The ephemera: page from 1800s school book, old receipt, old rules flyer, vintage anatomy illustration, natural history image of a black beetle.

The found object: antique optical lens.

Why?

Why?

Why only the bare bones?

Why turn left?

Why take the key?

Why take flight?

collage

The ephemera: 1936 atlas page of city plan: page from vintage calligraphy book; page from old technical manual 1939; vintage postcard purchased from Trishia Jacobs Carney ;  image of a wing from the Graphics Fairy; image of a flying flock.

Found objects:  small bird bone, vintage key

Size : 8 inches square on wooden block

The process:  layers of original vintage papers with topcoat of gesso; completed with images, both reverse transfer and collage; finished with found objects and archival varnish. This was my demo piece made during my summer collage workshop. carte-postales-isabelle-1200021

Coeur de Cygnes

C’est mieux à deux, les yeux dans les yeux, les  cœurs des amoureux savent se battre à l’unisson.

swan collage

The epehemera:  Antique French document, natural history image of black swan (times two), old letter and diamond decorative paper.

Size: 8 inches square on wooden block.

Faisan Présent

Posted on by
Monsieur Faisan

ici présent

fait son entrée

dans la société

sans se gêner.

bird collage

The ephemera: Decorative paper, natural history image of ringed pheasant, beautiful French document from the 1800s.

Size: 8 inches by 8 inches on wooden block.

PAR VÉLO

Par Vélo

La lettre,

si attendue,

est arrivée enfin,

ce matin,

livrée

par vélo.

par vélo

par vélo

The ephemera:  vintage air mile envelop, vintage air mile stickers and stamps, vintage bus ticket stub, vintage food ration tickets from 1940’s France, image of vintage bicycle.

The size: 4 inches by 6 inches, ready for framing.

Available at Bound to Be Different in Chemainus BC.

Hygromètre

But the plans are upside down she said, how will you ever build your tower M. Eiffel? Hmpf he replied. Leave me alone woman, and so she did.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

The ephemera: hygromètre of the eiffel tower, old airmile stickers.

Size: 4 by 6 inches reading for a frame.

Owl of the Week

He was thrilled to appear in the registry book as Owl of the Week.

Finally his wisdom was being recognised by the Parish.

Maybe now, he would get the respect he KNEW he deserved.

 

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

The ephemera: Old Parish Ledger from Halifax; natural history illustration of an owl, registered mail sticker from Marseille.

Size 4 by 6 inches, ready for framing.