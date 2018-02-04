The Time Keeper

Time waits for no man. No time left for you. Time does not stand still. My, how the time flies! Time out. Time‘s up. Are you timing me? I need to beat his time. If I could just save time. Punch in your time card. Bed time, dinner time, snack time, lunch time, work time, me time. Too much time on your hands. Your just wasting my time! Time is slipping away. Time slows to a snail’s pace. If I could turn back time. I don’t have time for you. I will make the time up. There is a time and a place! It is that the time of the season. Bad timing, good timing, lucky timing. Make the most of your time. There is a time for every purpose under heaven.

The ephemera: Original ledger page from March 1903; high quality reproduction of vintage image of a raven.

The found objects: vintage clock face; vintage watch parts; vintage typewriter parts, vintage pen quills, vintage badge, antique key.

Size: 12 inches square

