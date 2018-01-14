Parapluie Rouge

Posted on by

Jour de pluie, je m’ennuie,

mais mon parapluie, lui,

me donne envie

de sortir de ma coquille.

Collage artwork

The ephemera:  Original Documents: old dictionary page,  old red calligraphy, city plan from the 1930s, french legal document from the 1800s.  Photos of a red umbrella and a crow printed on 100 % rag photo paper.

The found object: little antique key

Size: 10 inches square on wooden cradle

Advertisements

3 thoughts on “Parapluie Rouge

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s