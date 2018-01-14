Parapluie Rouge

Jour de pluie, je m’ennuie,
mais mon parapluie, lui,
me donne envie
de sortir de ma coquille.
The ephemera: Original Documents: old dictionary page, old red calligraphy, city plan from the 1930s, french legal document from the 1800s. Photos of a red umbrella and a crow printed on 100 % rag photo paper.
The found object: little antique key
Size: 10 inches square on wooden cradle
A very dapper and cheerful-looking crow! Five minutes ago, I just posted pictures of crows!
I loved your post Robert! Inspiring!
So glad! Thanks so much!