A bicycle built for two

“Hurray, road trip!” she exclaimed, “I’ve got the map, I shoddy the front seat”.

“Hold on,” he replied “curb your enthusiasm, so we get there in one piece” as he applied the breaks.

encaustic collage

Inspired by a recent holiday with the mister. This is how it goes down for us.

The ephemera : Ledger page for 1901; map of Scandinavia 1933; photo of tree in winter; vintage bicycle image; two pictures of ravens.   Encaustic wax top layer.

Size: 12 inches square on wooden cradle.

10 thoughts on "A bicycle built for two

