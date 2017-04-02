A bicycle built for two

“Hurray, road trip!” she exclaimed, “I’ve got the map, I shoddy the front seat”.
“Hold on,” he replied “curb your enthusiasm, so we get there in one piece” as he applied the breaks.
Inspired by a recent holiday with the mister. This is how it goes down for us.
The ephemera : Ledger page for 1901; map of Scandinavia 1933; photo of tree in winter; vintage bicycle image; two pictures of ravens. Encaustic wax top layer.
Size: 12 inches square on wooden cradle.
Love it!
Thank you, that is lovely to hear.
Love it! But then I always to appreciate your art.
Thank you my dear, the feeling is mutual
Crows on a bike
I love it
Thanks Sheldon, two of my favourite things.
I love what you did here, both art work and text. Beautiful!
Thank you, nice to hear. 🙂
Really good!
Thanks as ever Ruthie. 🙂